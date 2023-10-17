Enough time for PG’s gold prep: Chua

National women’s football head coach Angeline Chua is confident of preparing a strong Kulas team in the next five weeks with the hope of winning gold at this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The Kulas played three friendly matches against New Caledonia last week with the late inclusion of Trina Davis, who has been trialing with the Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand and Australia-based midfielder Vanisha Kumar.

Chua said they were able to identify some of the crucial weaknesses in the team which she hopes to address ahead of their campaign in Honiara in November.

“There is still some miscommunication on the field. What we have seen is that we start slow and that opening half the game is not in our favour.”

“The players switch off early in the game and we are missing our one-touch football. The girls need to show teamwork which we felt was missing when our midfield and backline dropped the intensity of the game.”

The Kulas secured bronze in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa but Chua believes the team can do a step better despite a few key players only featuring in the OFC Under 19 Women’s competition while a few national reps from Labasa participated in the inaugural women’s Champions League in PNG this year.

“We are still coming together for the Pacific Games. These matches really put a good test on the players and have helped us in selecting the best players for the tournament.”

“We have five weeks and we need to utilise our time wisely in our training because most of the players in the squad we have are senior and Under 19 girls. We haven’t really considered the Under 16 players because they’ve just returned from a really tough competition and have been away from home for some time.”

Meanwhile, national and Ba defender Angeline Rekha missed out on the friendlies as she is currently trialing out with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand but is expected to join the team in two weeks.