Ensure your children’s safety: Police

Police has called on parents and guardians to be vigilant in looking after their children as the first term school holidays begin.

In a statement, police is calling on parents and guardians to strengthen communications with their children, in order to avoid anything bad from happening.

The statements said that if parents are at work, to regularly check-up on their children on what they are doing.

“Parents are urged to know who their children’s friends are. Also talk to your children regularly about issues of safety and life in general – they need your constant guidance and counselling growing up.”

“Encourage two-way conversations, where your children can ask questions about issues – that it is okay to talk about issues when in doubt, in order to make the right decisions,” the statement added.