Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Equal lease distribution high on GCC agenda

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the Bose Levu Vakaturaga discussed the review of the equal lease distribution.

Speaking at a press conference after the completion of first day’s meeting on the chiefly island of Bau, Vasu said the meeting endorsed the setting up of a special fund for i-Taukei development.

Vasu said funding will be sourced from the percentage of the TLTB bond from lease money.

“The GCC also endorsed the reinstatement of the old distribution policy at a reduced percentage for the Liuliu Taukei, Liuliu ni Yavusa and the Liuliu Mataqali. The remaining percentage will be distributed equally amongst the Mataqali members,” Vasu said.

He also highlighted that the GCC Review Committee presented an update on its consultations around the country.

Vasu said the team has visited nine provinces already and have shared the emerging issues from the consultations.

He added the Bose Levu Vakaturaga acknowledged the update and thanked the Review Team for the report.

“The GCC endorsed the final report to be presented at a special sitting.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
