Erfan appointed as Nasinu’s head coach

The Nasinu Football Association has announced the appointment of Mohammed Zahid Erfan as their new head coach.

Erfan, who began his football journey with Suva in 2017 as a team medic and trainer, transitioned to Nasinu in 2019 in a similar role.

His progression into coaching saw him acquire a C license in 2023, leading to a brief coaching stint with Suva for two league games following Babs Khan’s departure.

“I’m grateful for the Suva side for all the opportunities, looking forward I am eager to meet the Nasinu players and start with the preparations,” he told FijiLive.

He praised the Nasinu side for having promising players and is keen to start working with the team to build on their potential.

The appointment marks a significant step in Erfan’s coaching career, and he looks forward to contributing to Nasinu’s success in the upcoming season.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
