Eto keeps family legacy alive

Lanky Etonia Dogalau is determined to excel further in his football career and keep the family legacy alive.

The 22-year-old Ba and national attacker had a successful outing in 2023 and was one of the stars for the Men in Black as they claimed the Inter District Championship title after eight years in Suva.

The Naivicula native from Tailevu said his dad and former national and Ba defender Meli Delai is his biggest motivator, inspiration and also his critic.

“I play for my family. Every time I enter the field, I keep my family at the back of my mind My dad and uncles- Lote and Etonia have all played for Ba and the national team and I am keen to carry on with their football legacy.”

“They always keep pushing me to give my best on the field and through their support and encouragement, I work hard and stay focused.”

Having represented the national team at the OFC Olympic qualifiers where he was the captain of the team and the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, the Police officer is aiming to keep his good form intact in the new season.

“Football is all about fitness, mental prep and good discipline. I will aim to do better as I progress in my career. I have a loving family which always backs me in everything I do and I also have great teammates who are more than brothers. With good support and focus, challenges become opportunities and bring about positive changes,” he added.

Meanwhile Ba will open its 2024 campaign with the two-legged Champion vs Champion series against neighbours and Digicel Premier League champions Lautoka later this month.