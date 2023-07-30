Eviction notice for PRB tenants put on hold

Issuance of notices to vacate Public Rental Board’s (PRB) Block 5 flats in Mead Road have been put on hold, and efforts are now being made to actively explore alternative options to support the occupants during this challenging time.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa confirmed this while personally visiting the affected tenants who were served eviction notices to vacate their homes by Thursday.

In a display of compassion and concern for the welfare of the tenants, Nalumisa visited them to better understand the challenges faced by the residents and explore potential solutions to their housing predicament.

The tenants were facing eviction due to building deterioration.

PRB has managed to relocate 5 families to vacant flats in other PRB estates.

One of the proposed options for temporary relocation includes moving to Hart homes, upon availability to the tenants during this transitional phase.

The sitting tenants will move back to their current flats upon renovation and completion of their existing flats.

The other option is to relocate families to PRB estates in Suva upon availability.

Nalumisa emphasised that the Government is dedicated to ensuring that every family affected by the relocation receives personalised support and guidance throughout the process.