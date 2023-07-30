Sunday, July 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Eviction notice for PRB tenants put on hold

Issuance of notices to vacate Public Rental Board’s (PRB) Block 5 flats in Mead Road have been put on hold, and efforts are now being made to actively explore alternative options to support the occupants during this challenging time.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa confirmed this while personally visiting the affected tenants who were served eviction notices to vacate their homes by Thursday.

In a display of compassion and concern for the welfare of the tenants, Nalumisa visited them to better understand the challenges faced by the residents and explore potential solutions to their housing predicament.

The tenants were facing eviction due to building deterioration.

PRB has managed to relocate 5 families to vacant flats in other PRB estates.

One of the proposed options for temporary relocation includes moving to Hart homes, upon availability to the tenants during this transitional phase.

The sitting tenants will move back to their current flats upon renovation and completion of their existing flats.

The other option is to relocate families to PRB estates in Suva upon availability.

Nalumisa emphasised that the Government is dedicated to ensuring that every family affected by the relocation receives personalised support and guidance throughout the process.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win

National defender Gabriel Matanisiga netted a brace as Rewa outclas...
Football

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in DFPL...

A late goal by former national midfielder Zibraaz Sahib saw Lautoka...
News

Technical Group profiles kids, stre...

A Technical Working Group consisting of Police, Government official...
PNC

Naikabula, Masirewa score in Japan’...

Fiji-born former Japan 7s winger Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win...

Football
National d...

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in D...

Football
A late goa...

Technical Group profiles kids, s...

News
A Technica...

Naikabula, Masirewa score in Jap...

PNC
Fiji-born ...

Vancouver registers first Fiji t...

Football
The visiti...

Police FC wins Beach Soccer tour...

Football
Police FC ...

Popular News

Police act on marijuana planting...

News
Police has...

Fiji ready to battle in Apia aft...

PNC
The Fiji W...

Freak accident claims mechanic`s...

News
A 28-year-...

Brooks pushes Wakeham out of Rab...

NRL
Kangaroos ...

UNDP reasserts commitment, provi...

News
The UN’s l...

Labasa vs Tailevu Naitasiri fixt...

Football
The Round ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Matanisiga inspires big Rewa win