Ex citizens and descendants given the clear

All former Fiji citizens and their descendants, who left Fiji and are holding other passports, will not need a permit anymore when they come to Fiji.

Giving this assistance while officiating at the opening of Oceania Fiberglass Pte Ltd in Nausori, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad said as a Government, they are determined to encourage that.

“We want to provide all the support, remove all the barriers and the bottlenecks that might have existed before.”

“The Government has already changed that Immigration Law, and soon with the new regulations, all former Fiji citizens and their descendants who left Fiji and are holding other passports, will not need a permit anymore when they come to Fiji.”

“That includes anyone – descendants of any Fiji citizen,” DPM Prasad said.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports
