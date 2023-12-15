Friday, December 15, 2023
Ex Court Officer charged for bribery

A former Senior Court Officer at the Small Claims Tribunal appeared before the Suva
Magistrates Court yesterday on a bribery related charge.

Ilovi Talei Colati is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption
(FICAC) on one count of Bribery contrary to Section 4(2)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Act No. 12 of 2007.

It is alleged that between 1 November 2020 and 20 November 2020, Colati whilst
being a public servant, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, accepted an advantage in the form of a Samsung Galaxy A12 mobile phone, on account of performing any act in her capacity as a public servant.

State Counsel Josann Pene informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been
served.

Resident Magistrate Savou granted a non-cash bail of $500 and ordered Colati not to re-offend whilst on bail.

Colati was ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change her
residential address without first informing the Court.

She also ordered to report to the FICAC Office once a month commencing from 29
December 2023.

The matter has been adjourned to 5 February 2024 for second phase of disclosures.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
