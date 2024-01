Fijian Drua’s inaugural captain, Nemani Nagusa was yesterday granted bail by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Nagusa appeared before Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou charged with one count of criminal trespass and intimidation.

The 35-year-old allegedly trespassed on a property in Nasese while under the influence of alcohol and threatened the homeowner with physical harm earlier this week.

The matter has been adjourned to 20 February.