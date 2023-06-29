Ex-LTA officers front court on corruption charges

Five former LTA officers have been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with multiple corruptible related offences.

The accused persons Ponipate Seuvou, Sera Tulele, Adi Tabusiga Ligairi, Adi Akisi Duruibou and Cema Sau appeared at the Nasinu Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with Forgery (Contrary to Section 156 of the Crimes Act) and Bribery (Contrary to Sections 4(1) of 4(2) of the Prevention of Bribery Act.

The charges stem from a scam that was perpetuated by the five and involved the fraudulent conversion of 234 overseas driver’s licenses to local Fiji driver’s licenses, from 2020 to early 2022.

Of the 234 licenses, 231 licenses were fake and forged to give the appearance that they were issued from authorities of various countries including Australia, New Zealand, Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

The forging of the foreign driver’s licenses were done in order to meet the requirements by the Land Transport Authority.

Investigations found that a few of the applicants who used Seuvou’s services have never been to the countries that the accused forged their purported overseas licenses from, or had never been overseas at all.

Seuvou received a total of $128,322.79 from the 234 persons who applied for their local licenses, and paid out a total of $26,812.77 as bribes to the other four accused persons.

FICAC Senior State Counsel Laite Bokini-Ratu told the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served to the five accused.

However, Resident Magistrate Jeremiah Savou has granted non-cash bail of $1000 for each of the accused and ordered them not to re-offend whilst on bail, surrender all their travel documents and not to change their residential addresses without first informing the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 July for mention.