Ex rep backs Tailevu Naitasiri for IDC

Former rep Shalen Sharma has backed Tailevu Naitasiri with a timely sponsorship boost for the upcoming Courts Inter District Championship in Suva next month.

Tailevu Football Association confirmed that Security Systems Management Inc. and Oceania Fiberglass Pte Ltd have once again come on board to assist the men in sky blue jersey for their campaign in October.

Sharma said he was happy to give something back to the association.

“As a former player, I know how hard it is to run an association, and to get a winning team, there needs to be an initiative for the players which made me back the small district like Tailevu Naitasiri.”

Team President Sundeep Roy acknowledged the support shown by Sharma.

“We are indeed very appreciative to Shalen Sharma for coming on board once again and showing his generous interest and support towards our young brigades.”

“The sponsorship is a boost in our preparation for the Courts IDC as it has motivated the players to work hard in training.”

Meanwhile lawyer Yogen Kumar has been appointed the acting Secretary of Tailevu Naitasiri Football Association.

The 2023 Courts Inter District Championship will be played from 10-15 October at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
