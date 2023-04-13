Ex-Silktails reps named in battle of West

Five former Kaiviti Silktails players have been named in the Ipswich Jets squad to face the Western Clydesdales in the Battle of the West at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.

The five players are Centre Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece, unbeatable prop Mosese Qionimacawa, former Silktails Captain Apakuki Tavodi, wingers Ratu Rotovisoro and Malakai Kovekalou.

Jilivecevece and Qionimacawa will start for the Ipswich Jets while Tavodi has been named on the interchange.

Rotovisoro and Kovekalou are expected to provide the fire power off the bench.

The match will kick off at 3pm in Queensland.