Thursday, April 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ex-Silktails reps named in battle of West

Photo Courtesy: Ipswich

Five former Kaiviti Silktails players have been named in the Ipswich Jets squad to face the Western Clydesdales in the Battle of the West at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.

The five players are Centre Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece, unbeatable prop Mosese Qionimacawa, former Silktails Captain Apakuki Tavodi, wingers Ratu Rotovisoro and Malakai Kovekalou.

 Jilivecevece and Qionimacawa will start for the Ipswich Jets while Tavodi has been named on the interchange.

Rotovisoro and Kovekalou are expected to provide the fire power off the bench.

The match will kick off at 3pm in Queensland.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Junior Bula Boys to miss DFPL

The Junior Bula Boys will not be released to participate in Round 5...
Rugby

Hughes interested in Flying Fijians...

Former England number eight Nathan Hughes wants to represent Fiji a...
News

Director of Public Prosecutions sus...

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has been suspend...
Football

Khan stars as Fiji bags first win

Nippy Suva midfielder Ramzan Khan scored a hat-trick of goals as Fi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Junior Bula Boys to miss DFPL

Football
The Junior...

Hughes interested in Flying Fiji...

Rugby
Former Eng...

Director of Public Prosecutions ...

News
Director o...

Khan stars as Fiji bags first wi...

Football
Nippy Suva...

Big game for Drua forwards: Byrn...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Women have been disproportionate...

News
Women have...

Popular News

Tavatavanawai scores in Moana Pa...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

Nacuqu reaches 50th tournament m...

Sports
Fiji 7s pl...

Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Sports
Rifle Rang...

Winger Naikore out with a broken...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji...

Football
Marcus and...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Junior Bula Boys to miss DFPL