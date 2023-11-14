Tuesday, November 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Exams deferred, to resume next week

All internal and external examinations timetabled for this week have been deferred and will resume next week.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said this decision has been made as some students, teachers, and examination supervisors may not be able to access their schools in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Radrodro emphasised that the safety of all students, supervisors, and teachers is paramount.

The Year 13 External Examinations will resume on Tuesday, November 21, and the Year 12 External Examinations will begin on Tuesday, November 28.

The order of the papers timetabled for both external examinations remains the same.

The revised examination schedule will be communicated to all secondary schools and examination supervisors.

Radrodro said Heads of schools should make sure that all affected students, parents, teachers, supervisors, and transport providers are informed.

He also urges all parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children stay indoors, stay away from flooded areas, and are supervised at all times.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Pacific Games

Karan breaks 30-year-old national r...

22-year-old long distance runner Yeshnil Karan broke the national r...
Sports

First batch of athletes depart for ...

The first batch of Fijian athletes and officials left the country t...
News

Appeal against acquittal case resch...

The High Court Criminal Registry has confirmed that the appeal agai...
News

All sea transportation to cease ope...

All sea transport will cease operation starting today due to the ba...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Karan breaks 30-year-old nationa...

2023 Pacific Games
22-year-ol...

First batch of athletes depart f...

Sports
The first ...

Appeal against acquittal case re...

News
The High C...

All sea transportation to cease ...

News
All sea tr...

TC Mal intensifies into a CAT 2 ...

News
Tropical C...

Man dies in horrific head-on col...

News
The driver...

Popular News

Benson expecting first baby with...

Entertainment
The Pretty...

Diwali, a celebration of diversi...

News
A celebrat...

Fiji – Cook Island relatio...

News
Prime Mini...

Loans for 1000 women entrepreneu...

Business
The Fiji D...

Fijiana remains on course in Bri...

Rugby
Playmaker ...

Fijiana cruses into Olympic qual...

Rugby
Fijiana ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vanuatu Men’s Football Team