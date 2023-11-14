Exams deferred, to resume next week

All internal and external examinations timetabled for this week have been deferred and will resume next week.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said this decision has been made as some students, teachers, and examination supervisors may not be able to access their schools in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Radrodro emphasised that the safety of all students, supervisors, and teachers is paramount.

The Year 13 External Examinations will resume on Tuesday, November 21, and the Year 12 External Examinations will begin on Tuesday, November 28.

The order of the papers timetabled for both external examinations remains the same.

The revised examination schedule will be communicated to all secondary schools and examination supervisors.

Radrodro said Heads of schools should make sure that all affected students, parents, teachers, supervisors, and transport providers are informed.

He also urges all parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children stay indoors, stay away from flooded areas, and are supervised at all times.