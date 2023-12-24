Expect showers over the long weekend: Weatherman

A south-easterly wind flow prevails over the Fiji group, with cloudy periods and brief showers expected in the southern, interior and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Cakaudrove, eastern Macuata and southern Bua provinces.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says mostly fine weather expected over the Fiji Group; however, there is the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

It said it is going to be humid and hot over the long weekend, with the maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius expected around most of the major centres.

Expect a possibility of isolated and brief heavy falls in the afternoon and evenings.