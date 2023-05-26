Experienced Cumu leads Fijiana’s campaign

Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach Inoke Male has selected Merewai Cumu to lead their campaign in the Oceania Championship which kicks off on the Gold Coast in Australia today.

Male said Cumu has the capability to wear the captain’s armband following her performance in their Super W title defense this year.

“Merewai is not new to the 15s game as she comes with 7s experience. She has been playing rugby for a long time and I saw her play in Japan.”

“She played well in Super W and was one of my maidens in the competition. I think that’s how we achieved our Super W goals because she guided the girls well.”

“Since Sereima is on injury, Merewai was chosen based on her performance while Asinate will assist her.”

Fijiana takes on Papua New Guinea at 7:30pm (Fiji Time) today at the Bond University ground.