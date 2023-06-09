Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Explosive Bula scores in Titans loss

Photo courtesy: Sporting News

A try to Fijian fullback Jahream Bula was not enough as the West Tigers fell to a stronger Gold Coast Titans side 28-12 at Cbus Super Stadium during their National Rugby League Premiership clash yesterday.

The Tigers ran dominant outscoring the visitors five tries to two.

By half-time, Gold Coast had established themselves with a 16-6 lead.

Three tries from AJ Brimson, Klese Haas, Jayden Campbell and two conversions from Tanah Boyd saw them on top.

David Klemmer got back a try for the visitors with Fiji Bati pivot Brandon Wakeham adding the conversion.

The Titans sealed the deal with two more tries to Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Phillip Sami with Boyd converting both tries.

Bula would score the consolation try in the 64th minute with Wakeham adding the conversion.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Koroisau sidelined with broken jaw

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau has suffered a br...
News

No raids were conducted at Fiji Air...

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that their officers did not car...
News

FRA CEO sent on leave pending inves...

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive Kamal Prasad has bee...
News

Committee proposes four revenue mea...

The Fiscal Committee’s report which has been made public by Finance...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Koroisau sidelined with broken j...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

No raids were conducted at Fiji ...

News
The Fiji P...

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

Committee proposes four revenue ...

News
The Fiscal...

Wind of change over Fiji, says T...

News
Attorney-G...

23 Drua reps roped in Flying Fij...

Rugby
23 players...

Popular News

Valemei relishes stunning Cowboy...

NRL
Fijian win...

Juvenile charged over robbery an...

News
A juvenile...

We are ready for chilly Christch...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fijiana XVs fall in world rankin...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Fiji Fire nominated for prestigi...

Business
Down to Ea...

Rabuka is an influential regiona...

News
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Koroisau sidelined with broken jaw