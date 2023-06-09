Explosive Bula scores in Titans loss

A try to Fijian fullback Jahream Bula was not enough as the West Tigers fell to a stronger Gold Coast Titans side 28-12 at Cbus Super Stadium during their National Rugby League Premiership clash yesterday.

The Tigers ran dominant outscoring the visitors five tries to two.

By half-time, Gold Coast had established themselves with a 16-6 lead.

Three tries from AJ Brimson, Klese Haas, Jayden Campbell and two conversions from Tanah Boyd saw them on top.

David Klemmer got back a try for the visitors with Fiji Bati pivot Brandon Wakeham adding the conversion.

The Titans sealed the deal with two more tries to Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Phillip Sami with Boyd converting both tries.

Bula would score the consolation try in the 64th minute with Wakeham adding the conversion.