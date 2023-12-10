Extend your role beyond courtrooms, lawyers told

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says lawyers as custodians of justice must find a way to extend their role beyond the conventional courtroom battles, to virtual landscapes where scams lurk.

Whilst speaking to lawyers at the 25th Attorney-General’s conference in Nadi, PM Rabuka highlighted that beyond the commercial relationships and legal opportunities their responsibility as legal practitioners extend to the protection of individuals.

“Your skills as legal professionals become invaluable tools in the fight against digital deception. This acknowledges the evolution of platforms which lawyers now inhabit.”

“Then there is the role of lawyers as guardians of justice, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Rabuka stressed that in today’s world, grappling with the alarming prevalence of sexual crimes, especially those against women and children, the duty of lawyers is crucial.

“In the pursuit of justice, lawyers must actively understand and address the legal challenges and the sensitivities of those crimes.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of those who have chosen to stand as beacons of protection and stressed the ability of lawyers to navigate diverse systems of dispute resolution highlights the crucial aspect of adaptability.

“It also underscores your role in delivering justice through a range of problem-solving approaches.”

“Yet your influence does not end with individuals and disputes. It extends to the environment that you inhabit, or we inhabit.”