Friday, August 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Extended Girls U16 squad named

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has named a 27-member extended Junior Kulas squad for the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship which will be played in Tahiti next month.

The squad has players from 10 different districts around the country.

Three players named in the squad Kasanita Tabua, Seruwaia Lauloba and Rosalyn Saraphina had featured also for the Junior Kula girls at the OFC Under 19 women’s championship in Fiji in June.

Chua said the players named in the squad were selected from the trials held around the country in July.

Nine players named in the team are from Vanua Levu while the remaining 19 are from the Digicel Women’s Super League and Senior League.

The OFC Under 16 championship will be held from 13-30 September and the winner will book a spot to the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup next year.

Fiji Kulas squad: Seruwaia Lauloba (Utility), Laisa Finau (Forward), Taraivini Tinai (Goalkeeper), Viniana Tuibavana (Goalkeeper),  Emily Sinclair (Goalkeeper), Rosalyn Saraphina (Goalkeeper), Ulamila Rasorasora (Forward), Loata Rokodrakia (Utility), Torika Taufa (Utility), Titilia Uqeuqe (Utility), Kasanita Tabua (Defender),  Sereima Nauci (Defender), Akeneta Wakeham (Forward), Grace Vere (Forward), Selina Tinai (Striker), Annie May (Defender), Taviata Tikoisuva (Striker), Floria Dilolou (Striker), Miriama Rokovasa (Striker), Sonia Singh (Striker), Shania Singh (Striker), Kalesi Rokobeta (Defender), Litiana Verenua (Defender), Honey Koula (Striker), Adi Cinakoro (Striker), Makareta Theresa (Defender).

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Permanent Secretaries urged to stre...

Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada has urged Permanen...
Business

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Fiji Development Bank (FDB) chief executive Saud Minam says the ban...
News

Politicians should not be barred: C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
News

Regional women leaders to meet next...

To ensure an enduring focus on the critical role gender plays in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Permanent Secretaries urged to s...

News
Public Ser...

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Business
Fiji Devel...

Politicians should not be barred...

News
Former Pri...

Regional women leaders to meet n...

News
To ensure ...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

Leaders have prioritised consult...

News
Secretary-...

Popular News

Rabuka asserts intention to side...

News
Prime Mini...

US to help curb child sexual exp...

News
The United...

Planning office to assist agricu...

News
Deputy Pri...

New facility to benefit waste pi...

News
The Pacifi...

Venues confirmed for 2025 Women’...

Rugby
World Rugb...

US reaffirm support for Coalitio...

News
The United...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Permanent Secretaries urged to strength relationships