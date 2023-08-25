Extended Girls U16 squad named

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has named a 27-member extended Junior Kulas squad for the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship which will be played in Tahiti next month.

The squad has players from 10 different districts around the country.

Three players named in the squad Kasanita Tabua, Seruwaia Lauloba and Rosalyn Saraphina had featured also for the Junior Kula girls at the OFC Under 19 women’s championship in Fiji in June.

Chua said the players named in the squad were selected from the trials held around the country in July.

Nine players named in the team are from Vanua Levu while the remaining 19 are from the Digicel Women’s Super League and Senior League.

The OFC Under 16 championship will be held from 13-30 September and the winner will book a spot to the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup next year.

Fiji Kulas squad: Seruwaia Lauloba (Utility), Laisa Finau (Forward), Taraivini Tinai (Goalkeeper), Viniana Tuibavana (Goalkeeper), Emily Sinclair (Goalkeeper), Rosalyn Saraphina (Goalkeeper), Ulamila Rasorasora (Forward), Loata Rokodrakia (Utility), Torika Taufa (Utility), Titilia Uqeuqe (Utility), Kasanita Tabua (Defender), Sereima Nauci (Defender), Akeneta Wakeham (Forward), Grace Vere (Forward), Selina Tinai (Striker), Annie May (Defender), Taviata Tikoisuva (Striker), Floria Dilolou (Striker), Miriama Rokovasa (Striker), Sonia Singh (Striker), Shania Singh (Striker), Kalesi Rokobeta (Defender), Litiana Verenua (Defender), Honey Koula (Striker), Adi Cinakoro (Striker), Makareta Theresa (Defender).