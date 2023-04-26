Wednesday, April 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Extreme measures are taken to keep malaria out

The Ministry of Health says that whilst malaria is not present in Fiji; the disease is imported by our nationals who have travelled to malarial countries and got bitten by the malarial vectors.

The Minister for Health, Dr Antonio Lalabalavu, highlighted this at the Asia Pacific Leader’s Conclave on Malaria Elimination 2023 Conference this morning.

Dr Lalabalavu said it has been a struggle for the Ministry in trying to keep Fiji malaria-free since it is one of the most tourist destinations in the Pacific and in flight and cargo ships continue to visit its shores frequently.

He said elimination recommendations include mass strategies applied to the entire population of a delimited geographical area, whether it is a village, a township or a district; targeted strategies applied to people at greater risk of infection than the general population and reactive strategies triggered in response to individual cases.

“In Fiji’s case, Environmental Health Officers are mandated to carry out vector surveillance and control throughout the year.”

“This exercise involves the collection of larval samples of mosquitoes for identification. While much emphasis is focused on dengue vectors, very little or no focus is done on the surveillance of anopheles mosquitoes or its larvae, since we don’t have the disease.”

The Ministry also highlighted that Fiji has legislations (Quarantine Act) which stipulates the means of prevention of malaria in Fiji.

He said Environment Health Officers (EHOs) are mandated to play the lead role in such prevention-while you travel into Fiji from malarious country, as soon as your plane stops at the aero bridge, the first officers that will enter the plane are our EHOs with their cans of spray, spraying inside the plane while passengers are still inside.

“The main aim of that exercise is to kill any malarial vector may accidentally jump into the plane and may have taken a free ride to Fiji and once this exercise is done, passengers are then allowed to disembark.”

The Ministry says this is also done to cargo or freight coming in from malarious ports, strict measures are also taken.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Boa...

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika and Finance Expert Peter Chan have been ...
Football

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showdown...

Leaders Rewa will face Ba without the services of its two key playe...
News

Consultations on nightclub operatio...

The Office of the Attorney-General will be holding public consultat...
News

Govt focused on improving health se...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Coalition Governmen...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH ...

News
Suva lawye...

Hughes, Matanisiga miss Ba showd...

Football
Leaders Re...

Consultations on nightclub opera...

News
The Office...

Govt focused on improving health...

News
Deputy Pri...

Singer tuned activist Belafonte ...

Entertainment
Singer, ac...

Turuva in doubt for Tigers clash...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Communication must be prioritize...

News
The Fiji P...

Bula upgrades to West Tigers

NRL
Young full...

Private sector innovation and ac...

News
Deputy Pri...

Cokanasiga scores in Bath’s win

Rugby
Fijian Joe...

Grassroots people should not be ...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fiji Pearls beaten in Series ope...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Board