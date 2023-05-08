FACT pools to be drawn tomorrow

The 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT pool draws will take place on Tuesday.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the Pool draws will commence at 1pm at the Digicel RB Jetpoint branch in Nadi.

The eight teams that will feature in the tournament this year are defending champions Suva, runners-up Labasa, Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Rewa, Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi, Navua and Ba.

Meanwhile, the presentation for the Digicel Junior Bula will be held at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba tomorrow evening.