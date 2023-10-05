Thursday, October 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Failure to defend DFPL motivates Rewa

Failure to defend the Digicel Fiji Premier League title continues to haunt Rewa but it has also motivated them to do better at the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship in Suva next week.

National and Rewa goalkeeper Mohammed Alzar Alam admitted the team couldn’t achieve their target in the league this year but they are taking the past loss as an encouragement at the IDC.

“We are focused and eager to scoop the IDC,” Alam confidently said.

“We’ll take the league as a big motivation entering the tournament. We have reviewed our performance and have seen where we made mistakes and how we can overcome them. We have felt the brunt of the previous losses and we can’t afford to repeat those losses.”

“The previous two tournaments were not in our favour and the losses still haunt us but we are taking that as a motivation that Rewa can put on a better show in IDC and reinstate its lost glory.”

The Delta Tigers are drawn in Group B with a young Nadi outfit, last year’s finalist Navua and defending champions Suva but Alam said they will treat each game as a tournament final.

“IDC is a big tournament and anything is possible and we are not going to underestimate any team.”

“Rewa has reached the semi final stages this year but in the league we bowed out in the final stages. Coming to this IDC, the boys will give their hundred per cent.”

“Navua has been looking really good the past two seasons. We are not counting them out because they have quality players. We will treat them just like we treat other teams. We won’t say that this team is too strong or that we can beat this team easily, instead we will treat each team like a finalist.”

Rewa will open its IDC campaign against Nadi at 12.30pm on Tuesday before they face  Suva at 7pm on Wednesday.

The Roderick Singh coached side will round off their pool game against Navua at 3pm on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Ba out to restore lost glory at IDC...

Traditional football giants Ba will be on a mission to restore lost...
News

Prasad to attend annual IMF meeting...

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is expected to atte...
News

Five in hospital after Nabua crash

Five people have been rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital ...
2023 IDC

Nasinu ready to defend Premier IDC ...

Nasinu captain Nasoni Mereke says his side is ready to defend the 2...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba out to restore lost glory at ...

2023 IDC
Traditiona...

Prasad to attend annual IMF meet...

News
The Minist...

Five in hospital after Nabua cra...

News
Five peopl...

Nasinu ready to defend Premier I...

2023 IDC
Nasinu cap...

Accidents prompt safety reminder...

News
Police is ...

Numb arm lands Spacey in hospita...

Entertainment
The House ...

Popular News

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s co...

Rugby
Aviron Bay...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

Uphold the rule of law, NGOCHR t...

News
The NGO Co...

Fijian duo named in Wallaroos fo...

Rugby
Fijians Se...

Nasinu ready to defend Premier I...

2023 IDC
Nasinu cap...

Suva receives sponsorship boost ...

Football
Reigning c...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Ba out to restore lost glory at IDC: Khan