Failure to defend DFPL motivates Rewa

Failure to defend the Digicel Fiji Premier League title continues to haunt Rewa but it has also motivated them to do better at the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship in Suva next week.

National and Rewa goalkeeper Mohammed Alzar Alam admitted the team couldn’t achieve their target in the league this year but they are taking the past loss as an encouragement at the IDC.

“We are focused and eager to scoop the IDC,” Alam confidently said.

“We’ll take the league as a big motivation entering the tournament. We have reviewed our performance and have seen where we made mistakes and how we can overcome them. We have felt the brunt of the previous losses and we can’t afford to repeat those losses.”

“The previous two tournaments were not in our favour and the losses still haunt us but we are taking that as a motivation that Rewa can put on a better show in IDC and reinstate its lost glory.”

The Delta Tigers are drawn in Group B with a young Nadi outfit, last year’s finalist Navua and defending champions Suva but Alam said they will treat each game as a tournament final.

“IDC is a big tournament and anything is possible and we are not going to underestimate any team.”

“Rewa has reached the semi final stages this year but in the league we bowed out in the final stages. Coming to this IDC, the boys will give their hundred per cent.”

“Navua has been looking really good the past two seasons. We are not counting them out because they have quality players. We will treat them just like we treat other teams. We won’t say that this team is too strong or that we can beat this team easily, instead we will treat each team like a finalist.”

Rewa will open its IDC campaign against Nadi at 12.30pm on Tuesday before they face Suva at 7pm on Wednesday.

The Roderick Singh coached side will round off their pool game against Navua at 3pm on Thursday.