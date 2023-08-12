Failure to settle fast resulted in draw: Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Priyant Mannu says their failure to settle fast in the game resulted in a 0-0 draw against Navua in their Group A match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

After the side’s first match against host Nadi was called off due to power outage on Day 1 on Friday, Mannu said the team’s spirit was a bit down.

“It’s a good start for us as we came for a positive result.”

“We missed some good opportunities, maybe we were unsettled since we had a break yesterday whereas Navua already had played a game yesterday and looked more settled.”

Mannu added the team will rectify its mistakes and make a strong comeback in the tournament against a star-studded Lautoka on Sunday.

“We know what is at stake as we play Lautoka tomorrow.”

“We have to recover well as we will be playing at mid-day again.”

“We’ll see Lautoka’s game today and prepare our plan but come tomorrow I’m sure the boys will perform better and will be more settled.”

Security Systems Management Inc/Management Inc/Oceania Fibre Glass Pte Limited T/Naitasiri vs Bargain Box Lautoka match will kick start at 2pm.