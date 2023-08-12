Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Failure to settle fast resulted in draw: Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Priyant Mannu says their failure to settle fast in the game resulted in a 0-0 draw against Navua in their Group A match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

After the side’s first match against host Nadi was called off due to power outage on Day 1 on Friday, Mannu said the team’s spirit was a bit down.

“It’s a good start for us as we came for a positive result.”

“We missed some good opportunities, maybe we were unsettled since we had a break yesterday whereas Navua already had played a game yesterday and looked more settled.”

Mannu added the team will rectify its mistakes and make a strong comeback in the tournament against a star-studded Lautoka on Sunday.

“We know what is at stake as we play Lautoka tomorrow.”

“We have to recover well as we will be playing at mid-day again.”

“We’ll see Lautoka’s game today and prepare our plan but come tomorrow I’m sure the boys will perform better and will be more settled.”

Security Systems Management Inc/Management Inc/Oceania Fibre Glass Pte Limited T/Naitasiri vs Bargain Box Lautoka match will kick start at 2pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Champs Labasa suffer loss in BOG op...

Defending champion Labasa suffered a 1-0 loss to Rewa in their firs...
2023 Battle of Giants

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was a huge let-down in their ...
News

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

K9 Tiny and the joint operations team of Police and Fiji Revenue an...
Rugby

Natabua advances after tough Lelean...

Natabua High School Under-18 Head Coach Tevita Delailomaloma says t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Champs Labasa suffer loss in BOG...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defending ...

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

News
K9 Tiny an...

Natabua advances after tough Lel...

Rugby
Natabua Hi...

Navua registers second draw in B...

Football
Navua sett...

BOG Day 3 fixtures revised

Football
Fiji Footb...

Popular News

Police to ascertain cause of acc...

News
Two women ...

Need for GCF reforms for Pacific...

News
There is a...

One step at a time, says Raiwalu...

PNC
With the P...

Fiji and Cooks to sign developme...

News
Fiji and t...

Volavola out of RWC squad

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Sugar sector needs a holistic ap...

News
The sugar ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Champs Labasa suffer loss in BOG opener