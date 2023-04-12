Failure to warm-up leads to fatigue: Chua

Digicel Kula Girls head coach Angeline Chua says players failing to do warm-up ahead of the Digicel Women’s Super League match results in fatigue.

Chua highlighted that warm-up is a crucial part of football and it also reflects the team’s performance in the match.

“Players are not really on time and they miss out on the chance to warm up,” Chua told FijiLive.

“When players get straight into the game without warm-up, they miss the first 20-30 minutes of the game and that’s where they start to feel tired and lazy. Players get exhausted and fatigue also kicks in.”

“The warm-up prepares players ahead of the match like muscles get elastic which also helps to reduce the risk of injury. It prepares the cardiovascular system like the heart, lungs and blood vessels so that players are more effective.”

Chua said her advise to team management is to plan ahead and do the necessary warm-up.

“We know that traffic is unbeaten in Fiji and that’s where teams need to prepare and come ahead of time. Sometimes we see when the game is about to start then players run into the field.”

“The kit managers should be the first one’s setting up the cones and ball for their team so when the player just changes and starts the warm-up. It’s all about time management and we’ve seen that results are mostly in favor of teams that warm up.”