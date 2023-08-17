Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fair, respectful athletic environment: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has expressed the need for a fair and respectful environment for all athletes around the country.

This after, the Minister had a significant meeting with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) to address recent concerns and social media outbursts surrounding the Raluve Competition held last week.

The meeting was held to discuss the welfare of the participating athletes and find a suitable resolution to the ongoing issue.

Saukuru emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of every sportsman and sportswoman in Fiji.

He emphasised that fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for young athletes is crucial for their personal and sporting development.

The Ministry will monitor the situation and work collaboratively with relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful and safe execution of the Raluve Competition.

The Ministry will also continue to work closely with the FSSRU and other sporting organisations to create a supportive and enabling environment for athletes across the country.

Through collaborative efforts, Fiji’s sporting landscape will continue to flourish, and the nation will enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active population.

Thee Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union assured the Minister that they are fully committed to resolving the issue and ensuring the smooth continuation of the competition.

This week’s  games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, providing a high-quality venue for the young talents to showcase their skills.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Rugby

Yato back at training with Clermont...

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has...
News

Aust Govt key partner in social pro...

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the...
Sports

Ministry to develop youth programs ...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry will w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Ministry to develop youth progra...

Sports
Minister f...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

AG meets with night club owners ...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Ali commends fighting spirit of ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Undefeated...

Catarogo anchors T/Naitasiri`s B...

2023 Battle of Giants
France Cat...

McMullen out to fulfill family’s...

Football
Fiji-born ...

Fiji Airways is our model for pr...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana to face Colombia in WXV3...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Flying Fijians welcomed in Porni...

RWC 2023
The Flying...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ra Provincial Council Meeting