Fair, respectful athletic environment: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has expressed the need for a fair and respectful environment for all athletes around the country.

This after, the Minister had a significant meeting with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) to address recent concerns and social media outbursts surrounding the Raluve Competition held last week.

The meeting was held to discuss the welfare of the participating athletes and find a suitable resolution to the ongoing issue.

Saukuru emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of every sportsman and sportswoman in Fiji.

He emphasised that fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for young athletes is crucial for their personal and sporting development.

The Ministry will monitor the situation and work collaboratively with relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful and safe execution of the Raluve Competition.

The Ministry will also continue to work closely with the FSSRU and other sporting organisations to create a supportive and enabling environment for athletes across the country.

Through collaborative efforts, Fiji’s sporting landscape will continue to flourish, and the nation will enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active population.

Thee Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union assured the Minister that they are fully committed to resolving the issue and ensuring the smooth continuation of the competition.

This week’s games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, providing a high-quality venue for the young talents to showcase their skills.