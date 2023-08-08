Fair to empower youth, provide opportunities

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry continues to create opportunities for skill development, career growth, and personal empowerment.

Speaking at the launch of the Pre-International Youth Day 2023 celebrations in Labasa on Tuesday, he highlighted the theme “Green Skills for Youth towards a Sustainable World,” which is aimed to empower young individuals and equip them with the necessary skills to contribute to a sustainable future.

Saukuru signified the Government’s commitment to promoting and supporting the youth in their journey towards personal and professional development and emphasised the significance of the event and its alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“This theme not only reflects the urgent need to address the pressing environmental challenges we face but also recognises the pivotal role that young people play in shaping a sustainable future. Today, we celebrate the forward-thinking minds that are committed to developing green skills, equipping themselves with the knowledge and tools to create positive change,” Saukuru explained.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the organisations, institutions, and individuals who have contributed to the success of this career fair. Your commitment to empowering our youth is commendable, and I encourage you to continue supporting and investing in their development.”

“Today, as we come together for this career fair, we aim to empower our youth, providing them with valuable insights, resources, and opportunities to shape their professional journeys. It is crucial that we create an environment where our young individuals can explore various career paths, discover their passions, and make informed decisions about their futures.”

He stressed the need for young people to acquire green skills that will enable them to actively participate in creating a sustainable future and highlighted Government’s various initiatives to support youth empowerment and education, explaining the role of the Ministry in fostering an environment conducive to the growth and success of young individuals.

He added the Ministry remains committed to nurturing the potential of youth and empowering them to become active contributors to sustainable development.

Throughout the Pre-International Youth Day event, a series of workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions will be conducted, covering a wide range of topics related to sustainable practices, environmental conservation, and the development of green skills.