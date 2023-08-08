Tuesday, August 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fair to empower youth, provide opportunities

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry continues to create opportunities for skill development, career growth, and personal empowerment.

Speaking at the launch of the Pre-International Youth Day 2023 celebrations in Labasa on Tuesday, he highlighted the theme “Green Skills for Youth towards a Sustainable World,” which is aimed to empower young individuals and equip them with the necessary skills to contribute to a sustainable future.

Saukuru signified the Government’s commitment to promoting and supporting the youth in their journey towards personal and professional development and emphasised the significance of the event and its alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“This theme not only reflects the urgent need to address the pressing environmental challenges we face but also recognises the pivotal role that young people play in shaping a sustainable future. Today, we celebrate the forward-thinking minds that are committed to developing green skills, equipping themselves with the knowledge and tools to create positive change,” Saukuru explained.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the organisations, institutions, and individuals who have contributed to the success of this career fair. Your commitment to empowering our youth is commendable, and I encourage you to continue supporting and investing in their development.”

“Today, as we come together for this career fair, we aim to empower our youth, providing them with valuable insights, resources, and opportunities to shape their professional journeys. It is crucial that we create an environment where our young individuals can explore various career paths, discover their passions, and make informed decisions about their futures.”

He stressed the need for young people to acquire green skills that will enable them to actively participate in creating a sustainable future and highlighted Government’s various initiatives to support youth empowerment and education, explaining the role of the Ministry in fostering an environment conducive to the growth and success of young individuals.

He added the Ministry remains committed to nurturing the potential of youth and empowering them to become active contributors to sustainable development.

Throughout the Pre-International Youth Day event, a series of workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions will be conducted, covering a wide range of topics related to sustainable practices, environmental conservation, and the development of green skills.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji to face Australia in CYG semis...

The Fiji women's 7s team will face Australia in the semifinal of th...
Rugby

RFMF rugby present iTatau

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces rugby team presented their iTa...
News

Fiji and Cooks to sign development ...

Fiji and the Cook Islands are in the process of finalising a new De...
Rugby

Fiji 7s through to CYG semis

The Fiji men’s 7s team has progressed to the semifinals of the Comm...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to face Australia in CYG se...

Rugby
The Fiji w...

RFMF rugby present iTatau

Rugby
The Republ...

Fiji and Cooks to sign developme...

News
Fiji and t...

Fiji 7s through to CYG semis

Rugby
The Fiji m...

No cause for alarm, Gavoka assur...

News
Deputy Pri...

Cokanasiga axed from England’s W...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Popular News

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni ...

News
Twenty-fou...

Vendor unmoved by reinstatement ...

News
A vendor w...

Waqa testifies in Bainimarama, Q...

News
Former Dir...

Renowned chef to head Italian cu...

Business
Shangri-La...

FRCS surpasses target by $33.3m

News
The Fiji R...

Health Ministry to purchase medi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji to face Australia in CYG semis