Saturday, April 22, 2023
Faith transcends difference or boundaries: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Eid is a celebration of the ways’ faith can transcend any differences or boundaries and unite us under the banners of fellowship and love.

In his message to the Muslim Community on Eid, Rabuka said we in Fiji are familiar with the joyous celebration of Eid, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Rabuka said at this time, Muslims from all walks of life join their neighbours and friends at their local mosques, community centres, and homes to pray and recommit to helping others.

“May your Eid celebration overflow with the spirit of family love, community, friendship, peace, renewal and unity,” Rabuka said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
