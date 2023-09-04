Faletau returns for World Cup opener

Cardiff forward Taulupe Faletau has made a timely return to boost Wales ahead of their opening clash of the Rugby World Cup against the Flying Fijians.

Faletau returns to training after missing all three warm-up matches with a calf injury.

Head coach Warren Gatland said Faletau is one of Wales’ most important players given his world-class ability and experience at the back of the scrum.

Gatland said the 32-year-old Tongan-born Number eight who has 100 caps for the country will be fit to start against Fiji.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is another player who sat out all Wales’ August campaign due to a thumb injury but it is hoped he too can be in contention to face Fiji.

Co-captain Dewi Lake, lock Dafydd Jenkins and Ryan Elias are also all recovering from knocks with an update on those players expected when Wales arrive in France.