Monday, September 4, 2023
Faletau returns for World Cup opener

Photo Courtesy: Wales Online

Cardiff forward Taulupe Faletau has made a timely return to boost Wales ahead of their opening clash of the Rugby World Cup against the Flying Fijians.

Faletau returns to training after missing all three warm-up matches with a calf injury.

Head coach Warren Gatland said Faletau is one of Wales’ most important players given his world-class ability and experience at the back of the scrum.

Gatland said the 32-year-old Tongan-born Number eight who has 100 caps for the country will be fit to start against Fiji.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is another player who sat out all Wales’ August campaign due to a thumb injury but it is hoped he too can be in contention to face Fiji.

Co-captain Dewi Lake, lock Dafydd Jenkins and Ryan Elias are also all recovering from knocks with an update on those players expected when Wales arrive in France.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
