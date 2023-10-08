Faletau ruled out of World Cup with injury

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a broken arm during their 43-19 win against Georgia today.

Faletau went off in the second half and head coach Warren Gatland confirmed after the game that he was out of the tournament.

Flyhalf Gareth Anscombe will be assessed after suffering a groin injury in the warm-up while fullback Liam Williams is also an injury concern.

Williams left the stadium on crutches after injuring a knee and will be a doubt for next weekend’s quarter-final, though Gatland was more cautiously optimistic about his fitness.

Wales is likely feature in quarterfinal against the winner of tomorrow’s Argentina versus Japan match.