Some sections of the main Queens and Kings Road are currently blocked due to fallen trees.

-Matawailevu- Kings Road, Rakiraki and Queens Road near Bavu, Nadroga-Navosa are currently block and Fiji Roads Authority contractor is enroute to remove the debris and reopen these sections.

Members of the public are advised to please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Also, continue to exercise caution and follow the instructions of the relevant authorities.