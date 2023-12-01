Family and friends farewell Bune in Ltka

Fiji’s former civil servant, diplomat, politician and Cabinet Minister, Poseci Bune, was laid to rest today after a Homecoming Church Service at the Lautoka Coronation Church, this morning.

Bune died of prostate cancer last month, at the age of 77.

Present at the funeral were the Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, the Prime Minister’s wife Sulueti Rabuka, Health Minister Dr Antonio Lalabalavu, PSC Chair Luke Rokovada, senior officials of Government, the QVS Old Boys, friends and immediate family of the late Bune.

The former civil servant served as chair of the Public Service Commission, secretary to the Prime Minister, and as Fiji’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

He served as Cabinet Minister in the governments of former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry, the late Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase and in the military regime of Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama.

Background:

In 1998, Bune helped found the Christian Democratic Alliance (VLV). He contested the 1999 General Election as a candidate for the Party in the Macuata Fijian Communal constituency, and was elected to the House of Representatives of Fiji.

He was appointed to the People’s Coalition Cabinet of PM Mahendra Chaudhry as Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forest in 1999.

He was taken hostage in the 2000 George Speight Coup and held prisoner for 55 days until he was released on 13 July 2000.

He later joined the Fiji Labour Party and was re-elected at the 2001 General Election as an FLP candidate. The former politician repeatedly called for the 2000 coup to be fully investigated and for those responsible for forcing the resignation of the late Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara to face treason charges, and alleged that senior police were impeding investigations.

Bune was re-elected in the 2006 election, and appointed Minister for Environment in the Qarase’s multi-party Cabinet. The FLP suffered an internal rift over participation in Cabinet, and in June 2006 he was one of a group of FLP officials who blocked party leader Mahendra Chaudhry’s appointees to the Senate.

Bune then claimed to be party leader, as the former Prime Minister had not been re-endorsed by the membership following the election, and won the support of a majority of the party’s MPs.

After being endorsed as party leader by the late Tui Vuda and President of Fiji, Ratu Josefa Iloilo, Chaudhry began the process to remove Bune from the Party.

He was expelled from the Fiji Labour Party in 2006.

Meanwhile, he was laid to rest at the Lautoka Cemetery.