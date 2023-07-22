Saturday, July 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Family backs winger to shine at home

The family of Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo are in Lautoka to provide moral and vocal support to the France-based speedster and his teammates as they take on Tonga in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup today.

His mother, 61-year-old Ulamila Wainiqolo and her family have traveled from Deuba in Pacific Harbour to throw their support behind the locals and believe they will post a victory on home soil.

“We are here to cheer our boys especially, Jiuta and Waisea Nayacalevu because we know they will need our support,” an excited Waniqolo told FijiLive.

“It’s going to be an entertaining game watching our boys play here before they go out to the World Cup.”

“All our Wainiqolo family are here for this game. It’s not just a match for us, it’s like we are watching Fiji playing at the World Cup.”

“We are very much sure that Fiji will beat Tonga. They have been training really hard and we have a lot of faith in the coach and the players,” she added.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians claim win in PNC ope...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians kicked off their Pacific Nations Cup ...
News

Miss Fiji crowned Teen World Superm...

Nadi beauty Alisha Idana has created history on the international m...
Rugby

Bolaca scores the try of his life

Olympic gold medalist and Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca scored...
News

Police seek info on man missing sin...

The Fiji Police Force is seeking assistance from members of public ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians claim win in PNC ...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Miss Fiji crowned Teen World Sup...

News
Nadi beaut...

Bolaca scores the try of his lif...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Police seek info on man missing ...

News
The Fiji P...

Maintain public trust, top cops ...

News
Thirty-fou...

Parents urged to monitor night m...

News
Assistant ...

Popular News

Ravalawa try seals win for Drago...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Qereqeretabua delivers Fiji stat...

News
Assistant ...

Cleevely is new goalkeeper coach...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Swift is first female with most ...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

TELS to be converted to bonds by...

News
The Tertia...

Public alert issued against recr...

Business
A public a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians claim win in PNC opener