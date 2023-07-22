Family backs winger to shine at home

The family of Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo are in Lautoka to provide moral and vocal support to the France-based speedster and his teammates as they take on Tonga in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup today.

His mother, 61-year-old Ulamila Wainiqolo and her family have traveled from Deuba in Pacific Harbour to throw their support behind the locals and believe they will post a victory on home soil.

“We are here to cheer our boys especially, Jiuta and Waisea Nayacalevu because we know they will need our support,” an excited Waniqolo told FijiLive.

“It’s going to be an entertaining game watching our boys play here before they go out to the World Cup.”

“All our Wainiqolo family are here for this game. It’s not just a match for us, it’s like we are watching Fiji playing at the World Cup.”

“We are very much sure that Fiji will beat Tonga. They have been training really hard and we have a lot of faith in the coach and the players,” she added.