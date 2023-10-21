FANCA ICC quarterfinalists confirmed

The eight teams that will feature in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster Chicken FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) have been confirmed at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

In the first quarterfinal, Drasa will take on Cuvu at 4pm while defending champions Sydney Mulomulo will take on Suva in the second quarterfinal at 6.45pm today.

In the third quarterfinal, fan favourites Ba will take on Muslim IDC winners Nadi at 8pm while Maigania and Dannemora will battle it out in the last quarterfinal at 9.15pm.

Meanwhile, the first semifinal will kick off at 9am tomorrow followed by the second semifinal at 10.30am.