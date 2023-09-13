International Club Championship pools drawn

The Fiji Muslim Sports Association has drawn the pools of the 2023 Fiji Australia New Zealand Canada America (FANCA) Muslim International Club Championship (ICC) which will be played next month in Nadi.

Defending champion Sydney Mulomulo has been drawn in Pool C with Sabeto, Maigania and Valley United from the USA.

Pool A consists of Dannemora from New Zealand, Lautoka, Drasa and Cuvu.

Pool B includes Fiji Muslim IDC Champions and fan favorites Nadi, Suva, Ba and Varavu.

Since the ICC tournament started in 2007, no Fiji Club has got their hands on this prestigious title.

FMSA President Haji Javed Ahmed while speaking at the launch and pool draws in Nadi said with the resounding success of the FANCA Silver Jubilee Nations World Cup last year; fans are looking forward with anticipation to the ICC with the tournament set to kick off on 18 October, four days after the conclusion of the 2023 Courts IDC.

He also thanked and congratulated Tebara Group of Companies for coming on board as one of the major sponsors for the event.

The ICC was introduced in 2007 and is held every two years with Ponsonby from New Zealand winning the first three editions before Brisbane took the title home in 2013 and again defended their title in 2015.

Sydney Mulomulo then created history by winning their first-ever title in 2017 and again were successful in defending it in 2019 after defeating Dannemora FC in an exciting final.