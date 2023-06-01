Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid

A 43-year-old farmer was taken into custody by the Labasa Taskforce team following the discovery of dried leaves and sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Bulileka yesterday.

The seized substances will be analysed before charges are laid.

The Fiji Police Force has thanked the public for providing information in relation to illicit drug activities as they continue to receive information via social media messaging platforms, many of which have led to successful raids and arrests.

Information can also be passed through the toll-free Crimestoppers line on 919.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Lautoka man charged over false repr...

A 41-year-old man has been charged for allegedly making false repre...
Rugby

We’ve got to find our rhythm: Lewen...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s veteran skipper Sereima Leweniqila says they n...
Rugby

Fijiana secures World XV qualificat...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s side has qualified for the World XV after main...
News

$48.9m paid out in accident compens...

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) has paid a tota...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lautoka man charged over false r...

News
A 41-year-...

We’ve got to find our rhythm: Le...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Fijiana secures World XV qualifi...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

$48.9m paid out in accident comp...

News
The Accide...

Fijian Drua to farewell 9 player...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Koroisau’s try not enough as Mar...

Rugby
A try from...

Popular News

Fijian economy to grow beyond pr...

Business
The Reserv...

Framework to guide SCC’s s...

News
Minister f...

$88.6m budget support for Fiji f...

News
The Austra...

Tavatavanawai ready to face Drua...

Super Rugby
Devastatin...

FDB wins regional accolade

Business
For the se...

FEO seals partnership with IDEA

News
The Intern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Lautoka man charged over false representation