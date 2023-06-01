Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid

A 43-year-old farmer was taken into custody by the Labasa Taskforce team following the discovery of dried leaves and sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Bulileka yesterday.

The seized substances will be analysed before charges are laid.

The Fiji Police Force has thanked the public for providing information in relation to illicit drug activities as they continue to receive information via social media messaging platforms, many of which have led to successful raids and arrests.

Information can also be passed through the toll-free Crimestoppers line on 919.