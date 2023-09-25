Farmer charged with rape of elderly woman

A 30-year-old farmer will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged rape of a 75-year-old woman in her home.

According to Police, the incident occurred sometime between 12 -13 September and was reported by the Turaga ni Koro on 16 September.

The victim was alone at home, when she heard a noise coming from her kitchen.

Upon checking, she saw the accused whom she knew, and told him to leave some food for her grandson and went back to sleep.

Later in the night, the accused went into the victim’s bedroom, where he allegedly committed the offence.

The victim relayed the matter to a relative on 16 September and it was referred to Vunidawa Police by the Turaga ni Koro.

On 22 September, two officers were deployed to arrest the accused, whereby he allegedly resisted and tore an officer’s uniform and in the process assaulted the second officer.

The accused was eventually subdued, arrested and taken into custody.

He has been charged with one count of rape, three counts of serious assault and one count of damaging property.