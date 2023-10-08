Sunday, October 8, 2023
Farrell breaks Wilkinson’s record

Owen Farrell has broken Jonny Wilkinson’s record to become England’s all-time leading points scorer.

Farrell kicked an 18th-minute penalty in England’s World Cup 18-17 win over Samoa in Pool D to surpass Wilkinson’s career haul of 1,179 points.

The England captain could have claimed the record earlier in the game but missed a conversion attempt following Ollie Chessum’s opening try in Lille.

Farrell booted a second penalty and a conversion to take his tally to 1,186.

He also became the first man in World Cup history to be timed out as he took longer than the allotted 60 seconds on the ‘shot clock’ to kick a third penalty.

Wilkinson won 91 caps for England from 1998 to 2011, while Farrell was playing in his 109th Test after making his debut in 2012.

The 32-year-old Saracens back succeeded Dylan Hartley as England captain under Eddie Jones in 2019.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
