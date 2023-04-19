FBOA calls on authorities to monitor buses

The Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) is calling on the relevant authorities to monitor buses during the upcoming annual athletics competition and penalise those responsible for unsafe and unruly behaviour.

FBOA General Secretary Rohit Latchan said the recent incidents of members of the public behaving disorderly in buses and the accompanying loud music is to be condemned.

“The FBOA is calling on students, parents, guardians and school authorities to ensure safe travel before and after sporting events.”

“Such behaviour by members of the public – and the condoning of it by bus drivers – puts all road users at risk and unnecessarily exposes commuters, drivers and pedestrians to harm.”

Meanwhile the FBOA has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the 17-year-old student who lost his life after jumping from a moving bus on Monday and due to the ongoing police investigation, the Association will not comment further on this tragedy.