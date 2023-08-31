Thursday, August 31, 2023
Feasibility study for medicinal cannabis market

A feasibility study will be undertaken for the emerging medicinal cannabis market in Fiji.

The feasibility study will be overseen by a Taskforce to be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Medicinal Cannabis is defined as the use of cannabis including constituents of cannabis tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and other cannabinoids that are mainly used for the treatment, or symptom reduction, of a range of illnesses and conditions that are prescribed by the physician.

At present, there is no specific legislation for the cultivation and production of medicinal cannabis in Fiji.

The findings of the feasibility study and any subsequent proposed amendments to the law and the drafting of a new law in consultation with the Office of the Solicitor – General, will be brought back to Cabinet for decision.

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications and Investment Fiji have so far received expression of interest from two foreign ventures for the construction of medicinal cannabis facility for confined extraction and manufacturing of medicinal cannabis.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
