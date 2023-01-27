Fijiana suffer loss in Sydney 7s opener

Great Britain came from behind and handed the Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana 7s a 17-5 loss in their opening Pool B fixture of the Sydney 7s today.

Fijiana could have gone up on the scoreboard through Ivamere Nabura but she was tackled down by the opponents just near the try line in the second minute.

The match was stopped for a while as Great Britain’s Megan Jones needed medical attention on the field.

It was Ana Maria Naimasi who broke the deadlock for Fiji in the 5th minute, slicing through the Britain back line and touching down at the corner flag but the conversion failed.

Fijian kept their game plan strong and Naimasi ran for her second try but this time, Grace Crompton raced with her to deny the Fijians from scoring again.

Fiji led by 5-nil at half-time.

Great Britain came out firing in the second spell, pressuring the Fijian backline.

Playing her 81st HSBC Series match, Wilson Hardy scored the leveler as she bulldozed through the Fijian defense but the conversion failed.

Jasmin Joyce put on a strong performance giving the Fijian defenders a tough time racing toward the try line but she was tackled down by Reapi Uluinasau.

A penalty play awarded to Great Britain saw Joyce taking advantage of the situation and scored Great Britain’s second try but the conversion failed.

Fiji was reduced to 6 players when Younis Bese was sent to the sin-bin for dangerous play which gave an advantage to Great Britain and Emma Uren scored the consolation try and Jones converted to seal the win.

Fijiana will play the USA in their next Pool match at 5pm today.