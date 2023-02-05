Sunday, February 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champion vs Champion opener abandoned

The opening leg of the 2023 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion has been abandoned as the pitch at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park was declared unplayable for the commencement of the second spell.

Heavy downpour combined with thunderstorms and lightening delayed the kick-off.

The first half commenced under heavy conditions with water puddles in most parts of the field.

The wet and slippery conditions affected play badly and forced players of both teams to commit fouls and some dangerous tackles.

Two such dangerous fouls resulted in the match referee Neeshil Varman send off two players.

Suva’s Inoke Turagalailai was given his marching orders in the 34th minute while Rewa midfielder Patrick Joseph was also sent off towards the end of the half.

The Fiji Football Association board of control is expected to meet this evening and make a decision on the continuation of the match.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2022 Futsal IDC

Ba ends Suva’s dominance in F...

Ba ended Suva's 4-year reign in the Futsal Inter District Champions...
Rugby

Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-yea...

Tries from Fijian duo Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo helped ...
Rugby

Loss to Drua still a sore spot: Nai...

Wallaroos and NSW Waratahs forward Sera Naiqama says she is looking...
2022 Futsal IDC

T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women...

Tailevu Naitasiri won the inaugural Women's Futsal Inter District C...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba ends Suva’s dominance i...

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba ended S...

Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-...

Rugby
Tries from...

Loss to Drua still a sore spot: ...

Rugby
Wallaroos ...

T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women...

2022 Futsal IDC
Tailevu Na...

Labasa finishes third in Futsal ...

2022 Futsal IDC
Labasa thu...

Nadi beats Rewa, finishes fifth

2022 Futsal IDC
Nadi defea...

Popular News

Heavy rain alert for North, East...

News
A heavy ra...

Ba is not an easy team says Bili...

Football
Labasa wom...

Strengthening relations is the w...

News
Strengthen...

Raju spurs Labasa to huge Futsal...

2022 Futsal IDC
National m...

Suva to meet Ba in Futsal IDC fi...

2022 Futsal IDC
Champions ...

3 FNU Council members resign

News
Three memb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2022 Futsal IDC

Ba ends Suva’s dominance in Futsal IDC