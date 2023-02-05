Champion vs Champion opener abandoned

The opening leg of the 2023 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion has been abandoned as the pitch at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park was declared unplayable for the commencement of the second spell.

Heavy downpour combined with thunderstorms and lightening delayed the kick-off.

The first half commenced under heavy conditions with water puddles in most parts of the field.

The wet and slippery conditions affected play badly and forced players of both teams to commit fouls and some dangerous tackles.

Two such dangerous fouls resulted in the match referee Neeshil Varman send off two players.

Suva’s Inoke Turagalailai was given his marching orders in the 34th minute while Rewa midfielder Patrick Joseph was also sent off towards the end of the half.

The Fiji Football Association board of control is expected to meet this evening and make a decision on the continuation of the match.