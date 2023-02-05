I wasn’t aware of any investigation: Saneem

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says he was not aware of any live investigations against him or any other matter which would warrant his name being present on the watch list.

Saneem in a statement has questioned the legality and the presence of his name on the watch list in the absence of a stop departure order.

He said after being stopped from departing for Sydney on Friday morning, he was informed by an Immigration staff that she was following a directive from the Attorney General and Commissioner FICAC as there was a pending investigation against him.

“I requested her to confirm again and she responded with “Yes Sir, FICAC”. That was the first time I found out about this investigation.”

He said when he came out of the Airport; he noted a media report stating that the Attorney General had confirmed that he had been restricted from travelling to Australia.

“I also learnt from the same media reports that someone attempted to serve me with documents earlier in the week but that “I did not come out of the house”. I was not aware of any such attempts being made, and in any event, yesterday (Thursday) I had a family prayer at my home.”

“There were numerous people at my house throughout the day. The gate was also open all day. Guests left my house around 11pm. I can confirm that no one came with any documents.”

“My email is widely known to bodies, including the COC, which has contacted me through my email address, and if any person or body wished to serve me with any documents, they would be aware of my mobile number and email address,” he added.