Saneem files complaint against AG

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has lodged a complaint against the Attorney-General with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Saneem said the complaint which he filed this afternoon is in relation to the matters set out in his media statement late last week after he was stopped from traveling to Australia.

He said the Attorney-General does not have the lawful authority to issue any directives to the Fiji Police Force or the Immigration Department to restrain any individual Fijian from traveling out of the country.

“Based on what I was informed by immigration officials and the Fiji Police Force at the Nadi

International Airport, I believe the Attorney-General’s conduct tantamount to abuse of office.”

“I also intend to lodge a complaint against Director Immigration.”

He also stated that he has also lodged complaints against three employees of the Fijian Elections Office including the Acting Supervisor of Elections for accessing confidential information from the Electoral Commission secretariat without lawful authority.

“I respect FICAC as an independent constitutional body and look forward to due process

taking its course without any interference from any entity or individual.”