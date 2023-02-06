Teams to share CVC Leg 1 points

Fiji Football Association’s board of control has ruled that the points of the abandoned Leg 1 of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion (CVC) between Rewa and Suva will be shared and recorded as a 0-0 draw.

Chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said after receiving the referee’s report, the board has decided that both teams will be given a point each and all bookings that were done will remain effective.

This means that Suva’s Inoke Turagalailai and Rewa’s Patrick Joseph who were sent off in the first half will sit out of the second and deciding leg this Sunday.

Yusuf also clarified that they are not following the away goals rule.

“The second leg will be played on Sunday 12th February 2023 and will be decided in extra time and penalties if the match ends in a draw at fulltime.”

“All fans holding onto their tickets will be allowed entry to HFC stadium via a complimentary ticket from the complimentary gate.”

The second leg between All Fright Logistics Suva and Design Marine Services Rewa will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm.

Prior to the match, the inaugural Women’s CVC fixture between Ba and Labasa will be played at 1pm.