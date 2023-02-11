AG wants discriminatory policies removed

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga has instructed the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa, to remove the policies which are biased and discriminatory in nature.

Turaga while being accorded a traditional welcome at the Naboro Prison complex on Friday said he was informed about a policy whereby single female officers who fall pregnant lose their employment.

He said this policy is totally discriminatory and also questioned how it was implemented.

Turaga said such a policy affects national building as hardworking women officers lose out on their source of living.

He said those officers who were affected by this policy will be reinstated and further instructed the Acting Commissioner to remove policies that discriminate or threaten the employment security of officers, especially women.

He also instructed Panapasa to bring back officers who may have been unfairly dismissed by the FCS.