Suva wins maiden CVC title

Suva won its first ever Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title today after overcoming Rewa 2-1 in the second and deciding leg at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay.

Fielding their best possible lineups, both teams started the match at a fast pace.

The Delta Tigers had Solomon Islanders Atkin Kaua and Alvin Hou in their starting eleven while Suva fielded former Rewa reps Rusiate Matarerega and Bruce Hughes.

After some good buildup play, the hosts managed to open their account in the 12th minute after Captain Samuela Drudru walked past two defenders on the right hand edge of the box and sent in a low cross which was nodded in by midfielder Dave Radrigai past a hapless Mohammed Alam.

The Whites maintained possession and were rewarded with their second goal six minutes later as sweeper Remueru Tekiate took full advantage of a defensive blunder to find the back of the net.

Rewa managed to pull one back in the 38th minute after some good midfield play and two shots on goal finally gave hardworking striker Abbu Zahid the chance to hit the target.

Suva Coach Babs Khan made two changes at the commencement of the second spell and sent in Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa and Ravnesh Karan Singh in place of Malakai Rakula and Hughes.

Top marksman Azariah Soromon was introduced past the hour mark. He went on for Matarerega.

Opposing Coach Marika Rodu also opted to make some tactical changes and pulled out Kaua and Hou and replaced them with brothers Iosefo Verevou and Josaia Sela.

Further changes saw 19-year-old Asivorosi Rabo, the son of Pita Rabo take the field in place of Ivan Kumar and veteran Waisake Navunigasau replaced Ramzan Khan for Suva.

Despite all efforts and different techniques used, the teams failed to get any further goals as Suva clung on to its lead to clinch its first Champion vs Champion title.

Suva after the win received $5000 while the Delta Tigers walked away with $2500.

The teams:

All Freights Logistics Suva– Akuila Mateisuva, Meli Codro, Remueru Tekiate, Ramzan Khan (Waisake Nabvunigasau), Dave Radrigai, Bruce Hughes (Marlon Tahioa), Samuela Drudru (C), Malakai Rakula (Ravnesh Singh), Filipe Baravilala, Rusiate Matarerega (Azariah Soromon), Simione Nabenu.

Design Marine Services Rewa– Mohammed Alam, Peniame Drova, Ivan Kumar (Asivorosi Rabo), Atkin Kaua (Josaia Sela), Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes (C), Alvin Hou (Iosefo Verevou), Gabiriele Matanisiga, Tevita Waranaivalu, Iowane Matanisiga, Kavaia Rawaqa.