Thursday, February 16, 2023
Kamikamica to lead Fiji’s negotiations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica will be the Country Lead for Fiji’s on-going negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

This decision was made during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday where it was also decided that the the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali will be Fiji’s Chief Negotiator at the Officials level.

IPEF is a US – Led initiative launched in Tokyo, Japan in May 2022, with 13 participating countries that represent 40 per cent of the world GDP.

Fiji is the first Pacific Island nation, and the 14th country to join the IPEF.

The primary aim of IPEF is to create a new regional grouping in areas of trade, decarbonisation, and supply chains.

The four priority pillars for IPEF include trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy, which include tax and anti-corruption.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
