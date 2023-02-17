$10K, full-time contracts for Fijiana Drua reps

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua players have been given full-time contracts and $10,000 pay for 98 days of participation in the Super W competition.

Fiji Rugby Union Acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa and Chairman Humphrey Tawake announced this during a press conference at the Civic Centre in Suva today.

“The decision that the board now is making is that whatever the boys are getting, the women should also get the same. It’s all about gender equality, being true to the values of world rugby. Fiji Rugby is really grateful to PacificAus sport and also our sponsors who came on board last year and supported our Super W campaign.”

Tuiloa said the Fijiana Drua players received $50 per day in the competition last year but this year they have increased it to $100 per day for each player in the 32-member squad for their hard work.

“This year, we managed to take it a step up and the Super W is not easy. We are giving the players a contract of $10,000 for the duration of 98 days where we will be participating in the competition. Hopefully at the end of, we will win the Super W title and then the players will also get the bonus from the Rooster Chicken.”

“Included with their pay is their FNPF as well which as the employer Fiji Rugby will bear cost. In terms of their welfare after rugby, they will have the FNPF fund to rely on once they retire. Playing rugby as a full time job, that’s where we want to go. Professionalism and it’s also fair to the players as well, they’ve got family and children to look after. So we can’t abuse them and get structures and frameworks in place to ensure that our players are looked after because at the end of the day they are putting their bodies on the line for Fiji. It’s fair to reward them irrespective whether it’s a male or female.”

The Super W competition will kick off next month in Australia.