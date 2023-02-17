Friday, February 17, 2023
Committee recommends suspension for Bainimarama

The Privileges Committee has recommended that Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama be suspended from Parliament for 3 years effective immediately, to be served till 17 February 2026.

It also recommends that He issue a written apology to His Excellency, the President within 14 days from today (17 February, 2023) and that Bainimarama issue a public apology to the public within 48 hours from today (17 February 2023).

The Committee further recommended that during the period of suspension, Bainimarama be not allowed to enter the Parliamentary precincts and that if he fails to comply, then necessary enforcement measures must be imposed to ensure compliance.

The motion for his suspension is currently being debated in Parliament.

Bainimarama was referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker following a complaint from Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

He had attacked the His Excellency, the President in his maiden speech on Monday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
