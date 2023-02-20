Monday, February 20, 2023
Fiji U20 loses second match in Indonesia

The Junior Bula Boys lost their second match of the Indonesia tour after going down 3-1 to Guatemala in Jakarta last night.

Fiji played well in the first spell and scored a beautiful goal in the 21st minute through Gulam Razool to lead 1-0 at the break.

Goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib made numerous saves to keep the Fijians in the match till the 68th minute after which the floodgates opened and mistakes saw Guatemala score three consecutive goals to win the clash.

Fiji ended the match with 10 players after striker Peniasi Rotidara was sent off for a headbutt incident.

The Rodolfo Zapata coached side will meet Oceania champions New Zealand in their final match tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
