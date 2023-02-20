Monday, February 20, 2023
Prove critics wrong, PM urges 7s players

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says even though there have been negative criticisms about the Coach Ben Gollings and the Fiji 7s team recently, he believes the players have what it takes to put the country back on top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series points table.

Visiting the team camp before their departure for the Los Angeles 7s yesterday, Rabuka urged the players to perform well and play their hearts out for the nation.

In sharing his political journey, the head of the Coalition Government said it took him decades to make a comeback in the political arena as the Prime Minister.

“I was the youngest politician in my time and now I come back again as the oldest Prime Minister. If I can do it, so can you,” he told the players.

“Go out there, enjoy yourselves and play well. We are all proud of you and we will be supporting you all the way.

“Go with God and we wish you all the best.”

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Kenya and Japan for this weekend’s Los Angeles 7s.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
